Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes have reached a tentative agreement to end a whistleblower lawsuit that would pay those employees $3.3 million dollars.

In a filing Friday, Paxton’s and the whistleblower’s attorneys asked the Texas Supreme Court to further defer consideration of the whistleblower case until the two sides can finalize the tentative agreement. Once the deal is finalized and funding is approved, the two sides will move to end the case, the filing said.

“The whistleblowers sacrificed their jobs and have spent more than two years fighting for what is right,” said TJ Turner, an attorney for David Maxwell, one of the whistleblowers. “We believe the terms of the settlement speak for themselves.”

This is a developing story.

