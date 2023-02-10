Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement

FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during a visit to Waco.
FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during a visit to Waco.(Bill Gowdy for KWTX)
By JAMES BARRAGÁN
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Attorney General Ken Paxton and four of his former top deputies who said he improperly fired them after they accused him of crimes have reached a tentative agreement to end a whistleblower lawsuit that would pay those employees $3.3 million dollars.

In a filing Friday, Paxton’s and the whistleblower’s attorneys asked the Texas Supreme Court to further defer consideration of the whistleblower case until the two sides can finalize the tentative agreement. Once the deal is finalized and funding is approved, the two sides will move to end the case, the filing said.

“The whistleblowers sacrificed their jobs and have spent more than two years fighting for what is right,” said TJ Turner, an attorney for David Maxwell, one of the whistleblowers. “We believe the terms of the settlement speak for themselves.”

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2023 TEXAS TRIBUNE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
Malone cooks tacos on the stove.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Krystal Leann Woods and Adam Keith Williams
Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail

Latest News

WATCH: Josh Rultenberg East Texas News White House Correspondent talks Chinese balloon, Santos,...
WATCH: Josh Rultenberg East Texas News White House Correspondent talks Chinese balloon, Santos, more
Moran speaks with KLTV 7's Washington D.C. Bureau on Jan. 4, 2023.
Congressman Moran ‘disappointed’ with president’s State of the Union address
Trent Ashby and Cody Harris
Reps. Ashby, Harris get committee chair assignments
FILE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, at a news conference last month. The lawmaker has...
After botched response to Uvalde massacre, Texas senator wants better mass shooting training for public safety entities