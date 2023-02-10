State Rep. Harris files resolution criticizing Biden’s ‘confused’ response to Chinese balloon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) spoke with East Texas Now’s Makayla Goos about his new committee assignment in the Texas legislature as well as upcoming bills that will be going up this session.

Harris also talked about filing a resolution in response to President Joe Biden’s handling of the shooting down of a Chinese balloon. Harris said the president’s failure to take “swift and decisive action” was “embarrassing” and “dangerous.” The balloon was ultimately shot down by the u-s military off the coast of South Carolina. If one were to fly over Texas, Harris said the governor, who already has the authority to do, should be able to shoot it down.

“We’re not going to wait for the confused guy in the White House to decide whether or not he wants to make the Chinese government mad,” Harris said. “We’re going to go and take care of business when that needs to happen. And the governor has the ability to do that on behalf of the state.”

