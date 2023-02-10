Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after an incident with the Upshur County Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators reported they saw a vehicle they knew someone had reportedly been seen selling narcotics out of. They pulled the vehicle over at the Exxon station at Hwy 271 at the Upshur-Gregg County line.

The driver was identified as Krystal Leann Woods. The sheriff’s investigators say she initially gave a different name in order to hide her true identity, as she has outstanding warrants for her arrest. When they did arrest Woods, she asked if she could have a friend come pick up her car so it wouldn’t be left at the location. They agreed that she could.

The sheriff’s office statement says that Adam Keith Williams came to the scene to pick up the car for Woods. He was allowed to approach her and say goodbye to her. Officers say while he said goodbye she pulled a large quantity (21.9 grams) of suspected meth from her bra and slipped it to him, and he tried unsuccessfully to hide it in his jacket.

Both Woods and Williams were arrested and taken to the Upshur County Jail.

Krystal Leeann Woods was charged with:

Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance PG 1>=4G<200G (F1)

Fail to ID Fugitive (MA)

Tampering with Evidence (F3)

Gregg County Warrant for Tampering with Evidence/F-3

U.S. Marshall Service warrant for Probation Violation/Amphetamines

Adam Keith Williams was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance PG 1>=4G<200G (F2)

Both remain in the Upshur County Jail where they were arraigned by Judge Potter (JP2) who set bonds for Mrs. Woods at $55,000 and Mr. Williams at 50,000.

