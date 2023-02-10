Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Sen. Hughes bill proposes making child support begin at conception

It states a court shall order a man to pay retroactive child support beginning on the earliest possible date of a child’s conception.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator has filed a bill which would make child support enforced at conception.

Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) has filed SB 590. It states a court shall order a man to pay retroactive child support beginning on the earliest possible date of a child’s conception, once it is determined who the father is. The bill also states the father must reimburse the child’s mother for 50 percent of medical expenses incurred by the mother and child during gestation and delivery and postpartum recovery. The father will also be responsible for cost of materials purchased by the mother in preparing for the child’s birth, including diapers, a car seat, crib, clothing and infant formula. The bill also states the father would be responsible for 50 percent of lost wages as a result of time spent receiving medical attention in relation to the birth.

Hughes said this comes on the heels of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Someone raised the point of child support,” Hughes said in an interview on East Texas Now on Friday. “Why should the mom carrying the child have to bear the financial burden by herself when there’s a father who ought to be responsible? Why should we wait until birth to have that father be responsible for that child? So it just makes sense. So let’s begin when that life begins and not at birth. It’s a pro-mother, pro-baby bill. So we’re excited about it.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
Malone cooks tacos on the stove.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Krystal Leann Woods and Adam Keith Williams
Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail

Latest News

Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman
WebXtra: New Angelina County sheriff addresses staffing issues, cooperation
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’
FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during a visit to Waco.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
The owner of B&L Cabinets and Supply shows off innovative kitchen options.
WebXtra: Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions