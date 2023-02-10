Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answers a question during an NFL football Super Bowl media availability in Scottsdale, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The Chiefs will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse.

Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)-

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

Latest News

Coleman on The Road
Coleman on The Road 6PM 02-09
SFA Basketball Coach Keller
SFA Basketball Coach Keller says his team needs to 'defend more aggressively'
From Indian to Eagle: Groveton Coach Kevin Parker talks about Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson
From Indian to Eagle: Groveton Coach Kevin Parker talks about Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson
RAW INTERVIEW - SFA HEAD COACH KYLE KELLER, FEB. 11
SFA coach says Jacks needs to ‘defend more aggresively’