Panola County deputies searching for armed fugitive

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies are involved in a manhunt for an armed fugitive in the area of CR 108/1081, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton confirmed he and his deputies were searching in a wooded area. The manhunt reportedly started as a pursuit.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.