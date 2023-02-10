Panola County deputies searching for armed fugitive
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies are involved in a manhunt for an armed fugitive in the area of CR 108/1081, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Cutter Clinton confirmed he and his deputies were searching in a wooded area. The manhunt reportedly started as a pursuit.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.