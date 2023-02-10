Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Increasing Clouds Tonight. A few showers in the morning/early afternoon. Much Cooler/Windy on Friday.
Increasing clouds overnight. A few showers on Friday with much cooler temps/windy conditions as well.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies and very mild temperatures through this evening. A slow-moving cold front will move through the entire area by early tomorrow morning, bringing with it some clouds and wind as well as more clouds over ETX during the day on Friday. A few showers will be possible, moving from NW to SE through the area during the morning hours. A few may linger over eastern areas late on Friday/Saturday AM. Temperatures should be in the 40s all day long with lower 40s for lows and upper 40s for highs. NW wind at 15-25 mph and a few higher gusts expected. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday with fairly chilly mornings and mild afternoons. The coldest morning is now expected to be on Sunday...near 30°. WE warm nicely into Monday with a very slight chance for rain late on Monday, then very good chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday (St. Valentine’s Day). Very windy conditions are expected as well out of the SE early, then shifting more out of the SW behind the Pacific Front. Near one inch of rain is possible. Partly Cloudy and very mild on Wednesday with a few showers late in the day, then more rain possible on Thursday as another cold front passes through ETX. Have a wonderful night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

Latest News

Increasing clouds overnight. A few showers on Friday with much cooler temps/windy conditions as...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Increasing Clouds overnight tonight. More clouds, wind, and cooler temps on Fri.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Increasing Clouds overnight tonight. More clouds, wind, and cooler temps on Fri.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips