Nacogdoches County wreck takes life of 2 year old, sends 6 people to the hospital

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS troopers are investigating a wreck that killed a child on Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened on FM 1638 at about 8:15 a.m., according to DPS. The report says that a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north, and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on 1638. It is reported that the driver of the Volkswagen drifted into the oncoming lane, which caused the driver of the Cadillac to take evasive action to the left to avoid a collision.

Then, the driver of the Volkswagen traveled back into her lane, where the Escalade had moved to try to avoid hitting her. The vehicles struck each other head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 34-year-old Miranda Smallwood of Nacogdoches, was taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center for treatment. Her passenger, a 2-year-old child, was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as Joel Wilson of Nacogdoches, as well as 38-year-old Kara Wilson and three children, a 2-year-old, a 1-year-old, and an infant, were taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center.

DPS says the investigation is ongoing.

