Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Joaquin murder suspect shot in eye with pellet gun prior to arrest

Carlos Caporali Manuel
Carlos Caporali Manuel(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities apprehended a man suspected of murder after he was shot with a pellet gun.

According to a social media post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Caporali Manuels called Smith County 9-1-1 requesting medical attention after he had been shot. Manuels was then transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment where it was determined his injuries were from being shot in the eye with a pellet gun.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham then sent investigators to the hospital to interview Manuels before taking him into custody. Manuels initially was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder before being extradited to Shelby County where he currently awaits arraignment.

Manuels is suspected of murdering Yuri Diana Barahona, 32, of Joaquin on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said they learned of Barahona’s death when Shelby County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call from an individual who said a child was at their home saying their mother was dead. When investigators arrived at the residence on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin, they found Barahone dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Previous reporting:

Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
Malone cooks tacos on the stove.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Krystal Leann Woods and Adam Keith Williams
Sheriff: Failed drug handoff lands alleged meth dealer, friend in Upshur County jail

Latest News

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley
Whitehouse mayor proclaims Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’
FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during a visit to Waco.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton agrees to apologize and pay $3.3 million to whistleblowers in settlement
The owner of B&L Cabinets and Supply shows off innovative kitchen options.
WebXtra: Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
The owner of B&L Cabinets and Supply shows off innovative kitchen options.
WebXtra: Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions