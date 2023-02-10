Joaquin murder suspect shot in eye with pellet gun prior to arrest

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Shelby County authorities apprehended a man suspected of murder after he was shot with a pellet gun.

According to a social media post by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Caporali Manuels called Smith County 9-1-1 requesting medical attention after he had been shot. Manuels was then transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment where it was determined his injuries were from being shot in the eye with a pellet gun.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham then sent investigators to the hospital to interview Manuels before taking him into custody. Manuels initially was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder before being extradited to Shelby County where he currently awaits arraignment.

Manuels is suspected of murdering Yuri Diana Barahona, 32, of Joaquin on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said they learned of Barahona’s death when Shelby County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call from an individual who said a child was at their home saying their mother was dead. When investigators arrived at the residence on Doogieville Loop in Joaquin, they found Barahone dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

