Game-day sliders with sharp cheddar and Black Forest ham by Mama Steph

Black forest ham, sharp cheddar, and a special sauce make for the perfect game day lunch!
Black forest ham, sharp cheddar, and a special sauce make for the perfect game day lunch!(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recipe for these sliders will satisfy football lovers as well as people who don’t like sports at all. They’re just that delicious. Plus, you don’t have to cook anything, which is a bonus sometimes.

Game-day sliders with sharp cheddar and Black Forest ham

Ingredients

1/2 pound thinly sliced Black Forest ham

sharp cheddar cheese slices

baby arugula leaves - about a cup

1 apple, halved and sliced thinly into half moons

juice of one lemon (to squeeze over the apple slices)

one package of 12 Hawaiian rolls, split

For the sauce (which was created by Valerie Bertinelli, who I love!)

1/4 cup dill relish

2 tablespoons brown mustard

1 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon minced chives

Method:

Cut each roll in half width-wise.

Stir together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl.

Toss the apples in the lemon juice.

To make the sandwiches, spread sauce on each roll, then layer the sandwiches with cheese, apple slices, ham slices, and top with some arugula leaves. Enjoy!

