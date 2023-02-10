Game-day sliders with sharp cheddar and Black Forest ham by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recipe for these sliders will satisfy football lovers as well as people who don’t like sports at all. They’re just that delicious. Plus, you don’t have to cook anything, which is a bonus sometimes.
Ingredients
1/2 pound thinly sliced Black Forest ham
sharp cheddar cheese slices
baby arugula leaves - about a cup
1 apple, halved and sliced thinly into half moons
juice of one lemon (to squeeze over the apple slices)
one package of 12 Hawaiian rolls, split
For the sauce (which was created by Valerie Bertinelli, who I love!)
1/4 cup dill relish
2 tablespoons brown mustard
1 teaspoon honey
1 tablespoon minced chives
Method:
Cut each roll in half width-wise.
Stir together the sauce ingredients in a small bowl.
Toss the apples in the lemon juice.
To make the sandwiches, spread sauce on each roll, then layer the sandwiches with cheese, apple slices, ham slices, and top with some arugula leaves. Enjoy!
