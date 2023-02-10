Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Cloudy skies will continue through the evening with a sprinkle possible, especially in northern counties. It will be chilly and breezy. Because clouds may not clear out until late tomorrow morning, temperatures tonight may stay above freezing for most of East Texas, though they will drop into the 30s. Mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning, but clearing through midday will lead to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. It will be a cool day, but with less wind. Temperatures on Saturday will only reach the lower to mid 50s. Mostly sunny and cold Sunday morning, but a nice warm up into the lower 60s by Sunday afternoon. Clouds will increase during the day Sunday and rain chances return to the forecast early next week. Some more heavy rainfall is possible Tuesday morning.

