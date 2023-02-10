Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

Pineywoods Community Academy
Pineywoods Community Academy(Pineywoods Community Academy on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school.

Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.

After dismissal that day, Gunter said, PCA administrators received more reports that the student had a gun at school. While he remained off campus, the school’s police department and PCA administrators continued to investigate the situation. They interviewed people on campus, visited the student’s home, and collected the suspected weapon. Gunter said they did find reason to believe that the student did have the gun on campus on Jan. 30. On Feb. 6, he was expelled from PCA.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Angelina County Court at Law Judge Joe Register found probable cause that the former PCA student committed the offense of “Places Weapons Prohibited” a third-degree felony, and he issued a directive to apprehend.

The PCA police department arrested the former student and booked him into the Angelina County Juvenile Detention Center. The former student remained off campus throughout the investigation, Gunter said, and has since been issued a criminal trespass warning that prohibits him from visiting PCA and attending PCA activities held on or off school campus.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Torvoris McKinley
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

Latest News

Kilgore PD DNA Doe Project
Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later
ETFB Distribution
East Texas Food Bank holds emergency food distribution in Tyler
The new greenhouse is meant to provide nutritious food for all Longview ISD students.
Longview ISD installs new greenhouse to feed students
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in