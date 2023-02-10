Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Denison man missing since January

According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia's car was found on Highway 5...
According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5 around 5:30 a.m.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Police need help finding a missing Denison man.

According to Howe Police, back on January 17, Mauricio Garcia’s car was found on Highway 5 around 5:30 a.m.

Garcia is 46 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Garcia’s family says he left for work but never came back and that his phone was found inside the vehicle.

Denison police said they’re investigating.

If you have any information about Mr.Garcia’s whereabouts please call the police at (903) 465-2422.

