26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel

Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites(camille davis photography | Matt Marrs)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The owner of the newest dual branded independent hotel, Cactus Cove Inn & Suites and The Westerner extended stay, Matt Marrs, is a 26-year-old from right here in Amarillo Texas.

The finance and economics major stumbled onto the real estate game when he was just 20 years old--by way of Airbnb’s

He says 1 turned into 9, 9 into 25 and now he is just shy of 300 properties he either owns or manages in Amarillo.

“I saw a lot of opportunity with this hotel, it was kind of in the down and outs, it needed a lot of love. But that didn’t scare me. You know, I saw something that I could tackle head on,” says Marrs.

Although the young 26-year-old was not around during the glory days of The Western Horseman bar, he knows the $3 million dollar purchase comes with its nostalgic memories for those in the community and wants to respect that.

“So essentially just reviving what was already there with a new style,” says Events Coordinator, Arbnore Haliti.

“Bringing this back, it’s gonna give joy and happiness back to the community and a place for them to come to because this place used to be connected well within the community,” says Matts cousin, Chase Hess, who is also the sales executive of Cactus Cove Inn & Suites.

“It will be back open as The Western Horseman Club with the same look and feel just a new fresh touch,” says Marrs.

The young entrepreneur has high hopes for his work in progress.

“You have your main visited areas in Amarillo, if that be Palo Duro Canyon, The Big Texan, Cadillac Ranch, but then The Western Horseman and the Cactus Cove will be on that list,” says Marrs

With the strong history alongside it’s new amenities like an indoor pickleball court, Marrs says Cactus Cove will not only have it’s spot on the map but a bright future.

“The way we are operating this hotel and building it out. You know our guests that are coming from out of town are going to make this place a stop and a destination,” says Marrs.

The grand reopening will take place in June of this year; however, the hotel will be fully refurbished in September of 2023.

For upcoming events at Cactus Cove Inn & Suites, click here.

