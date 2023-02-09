Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are hoping old allies and new technology will hep them solve a 22-year-old unidentified body case.

The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Aside from some clothing and shoes found at the scene, a facial reconstruction image from the original investigation is all detectives had to go on. 22 years later, the same questions remain. who was she? and how did she get there?

Now, the Kilgore Police Department has assembled a team of investigators. Among them is someone who was at the original scene: Former Kilgore police detective Tom Watson.

The team is now armed with updated technology as the department received a new facial reconstruction and phenotyping report, which help produce a much more defined image of what the woman could have looked like.

The woman has also been part of The DNA Doe Project, and was one of 10 cases which were featured at the Las Vegas Crime Conference last year.

Watson talks to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about revisiting the case.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

Latest News

Gregory Newson's Gregg County Jail mugshot.
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
Former Kilgore police detective Tom Watson.
WebXtra: Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later
Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria...
Boil water notice lifted for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply customers
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned self in