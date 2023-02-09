WebXtra: Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are hoping old allies and new technology will hep them solve a 22-year-old unidentified body case.

The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Aside from some clothing and shoes found at the scene, a facial reconstruction image from the original investigation is all detectives had to go on. 22 years later, the same questions remain. who was she? and how did she get there?

Now, the Kilgore Police Department has assembled a team of investigators. Among them is someone who was at the original scene: Former Kilgore police detective Tom Watson.

The team is now armed with updated technology as the department received a new facial reconstruction and phenotyping report, which help produce a much more defined image of what the woman could have looked like.

The woman has also been part of The DNA Doe Project, and was one of 10 cases which were featured at the Las Vegas Crime Conference last year.

Watson talks to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about revisiting the case.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.