Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Waco man charged with slitting throat of autistic son found incompetent to stand trial

Bronchae Lewis (left) and James Rashard Lewis (right)
Bronchae Lewis (left) and James Rashard Lewis (right)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say killed his 10-year-old autistic son in September 2021 by slitting his throat was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered Bronchae DeFraunce Lewis, 37, to be treated at a state mental hospital in an attempt to regain mental competence to face capital murder charges in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.

Lewis’ attorney, Walter M. Reaves Jr., submitted a six-page report from Waco psychologist Lee Carter, who found that Lewis’ longtime mental health issues render him incompetent to assist his attorneys in his defense or to comprehend the charges against him. State prosecutors did not contest the findings.

Kelly sent Lewis for treatment at a secure state mental hospital for a period not to exceed 120 days. After that, Lewis’ condition will be evaluated and his ordered treatment could be extended.

Lewis has been jailed since Waco police found his autistic/nonverbal son lying in a pool of blood on a mattress, bleeding from the neck at Lewis’ apartment at 2400 Washington Ave. He died later at a local hospital.

Reaves said Lewis is receiving no medication at the county jail for his schizoaffective disorder, bipolar diagnosis. Reaves said he has been told it could be from two to three years for a bed to become available at one of the state’s overcrowded mental facilities. Lewis’ 120-day commitment order won’t begin until he is transferred to a state mental hospital.

Lewis fought with officers and tried to take a stun gun from one, arrest records allege. Several officers and Lewis suffered minor injuries from broken glass in the struggle.

Police allege Lewis slit the boy’s neck with a large serrated kitchen knife.

James Lewis with his family who loved him.
James Lewis with his family who loved him.(Courtesy Photos)

Carter examined Lewis in jail on Sept. 9, 2022, and also interviewed Lewis’ mother. According to the doctor’s report, Lewis grew up in Marlin and started showing signs associated with schizophrenia as a late teen. That led Lewis to “be increasingly odd in his belief system and perceptions.”

“His mother said he became paranoid and complained of seeing or hearing things that are not real,” Carter wrote.

Lewis was a “troubled man” who seemed distressed during Carter’s examination, the doctor noted.

“Contact with reality was tenuous,” Carter wrote. “At times he seemed coherent and in touch with reality, but more often he did not.”

Lewis acknowledged hearing voices, but told Carter he thinks most people do. Carter wrote that Lewis is aware he is charged with killing his son.

“There’s certain things that happened that night…” Carter wrote, quoting Lewis in the report. “I have a video that shows my son breathing. I took a video so when the police came to my door it shows my son breathing… You can see the video showing him alive.”

Carter asked Lewis if he is aware that authorities are holding him responsible for his son’s death. Lewis asked, “Is Michael Jackson really dead? Is George Washington really dead? What about Jesus? Jesus Christ has super powers. See what I’m saying? You think about super powers, people with super strength. Superman? The Flash? He moves fast. Vampire? Heard of vampires? … We all gotta go sometime, you know?”

Carter wrote that because of “mental confusion, delusions, hallucinations and weak contact with reality,” Lewis cannot properly assist his attorneys in his defense and would not do well in a courtroom setting.

With proper treatment in a secure hospital setting, Lewis potentially could reach competent status within weeks or months, according to Carter’s report.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

Latest News

Longview ISD's new greenhouse
WebXtra: Longview ISD installs new greenhouse to feed students
Traverro McElroy was found dead in Sulphur Springs, more than a month after escaping from the...
Mississippi inmate wanted for murder found dead in Sulphur Springs
The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has helped women in crisis for two decades.
Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has helped women in crisis for two decades.
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
A semi-truck transporting cars overturned on Highway 69 near Flint.
Car transporter overturns on highway near Flint