Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned self in

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation.

Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.

At that time, Shelby County was in the process of obtaining a warrant for him; to assist them, Tyler police booked Manuel into the Smith County Jail after the warrant was signed and he had been released from the hospital, according to Erbaugh.

He is wanted in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old woman that occurred in Shelby County in the 100 block of Doogieville Loop, according to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham.

Manuel was released to Shelby County authorities on Thursday, so they could transport him back to their facility on a charge of murder.

