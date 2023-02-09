Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned self in

Carlos Caporali Manuel
Carlos Caporali Manuel(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation.

Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.

At that time, Shelby County was in the process of obtaining a warrant for him; to assist them, Tyler police booked Manuel into the Smith County Jail after the warrant was signed and he had been released from the hospital, according to Erbaugh.

He is wanted in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old woman that occurred in Shelby County in the 100 block of Doogieville Loop, according to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham.

Manuel was released to Shelby County authorities on Thursday, so they could transport him back to their facility on a charge of murder.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

Latest News

Gregory Newson's Gregg County Jail mugshot.
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria...
Boil water notice lifted for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply customers
The replacement would be on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard.
Nacogdoches City Council approves grant application to replace aging waterline
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size