Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state.

All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law.

The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.

Of the 30 classes, there are 46 students total over the limit.

The number is down by 35 classes and 50 students from a previous survey.

The survey shows the following campuses with classes which exceed the limit:

Birdwell: Three kindergarten classes; four students.

Dixie: One second-grade class; one student.

Griffin: Two third-grade class; four students.

Orr: One kindergarten class, two second-grade classes, two fourth-grade classes; eight students.

Peete: One second-grade class; two students.

Ramey: One fourth-grade class; four students.

Austin: One second-grade class, one third-grade class; three students.

Bell: One second-grade class; one student.

Caldwell: One first-grade class, two third-grade classes, three fourth-grade classes; nine students.

Orr: One third-grade class; two students.

Jack: Two first-grade classes, five third-grade classes; seven students.

