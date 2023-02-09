Sulphur Springs police ask for public’s help to find missing teen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Quinton Tyrell Copeland.
Quinton is 16 years old, with height 5′11″ and weight 144 lbs, according to a post from the Sulphur Springs Police Department. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and multicolored shoes.
If you have any information, please contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at (903) 885-7602.
