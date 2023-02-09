Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy

Gregory Newson's Gregg County Jail mugshot.
Gregory Newson's Gregg County Jail mugshot.(GCJail)
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy.

Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019.

In a Thursday afternoon court hearing, the state announced they have filed a motion expressing their intent to seek the death penalty.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 10 in Gary. A preliminary investigation indicated Dickerson was conducting a traffic stop when Newson fatally shot him. Newson was later arrested in Louisiana following a police chase.

Dickerson, a U.S. Army veteran, is survived by his wife and two young children. Since the shooting, Dickerson’s mother has hosted an annual blood drive to honor her late son.

Newson is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

Latest News

Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria...
Boil water notice lifted for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply customers
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned self in
The replacement would be on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard.
Nacogdoches City Council approves grant application to replace aging waterline
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size