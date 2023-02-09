SFA Coach Says Jacks Need to Improve on Certain Things

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA is coming off a tough road trip and head coach Kyle Keller ran down what they need to improve on.

He said, “we got to take care of the ball better, which we did Saturday night, really hostile environment and we got to defend the three point line in it. We’ll do those two things and then defensively if we’ll just gaurd the ball a little bit better out front, which kind of leads to three point shots.”

He also said, “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I like our chances. I mean, it’s maybe easier said than done, but then we need to become a little bit more aggressive defensively.”

The SFA men’s basketball team will travel to the valley this Saturday to take on UT Rio Grande.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.