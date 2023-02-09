Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Philadelphia Eagle From Groveton Back in the Superbowl

Groveton Indians
Groveton Indians(KTRE Sports)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton hometown hero Lane Johnson has made it back to the Superbowl. Johnson is a former Groveton athlete and member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He was spoken fondly of by coach Kevin Parker.

“Well, I was the defensive coordinator here back in that time and coach Thomas was the head coach,” he said. Lane was our quarterback and was free safety. He played free safety for us. I was also the basketball coach at the time and so he was a part of the basketball team and also ran track, so he did a little bit of everything.”

Coach Parker went on to say, “it’s obviously always neat to see somebody from your hometown be successful, but in particular Lane because of, you know, what we saw him come from. He was 215 to 220 pounds when he graduated from high school and was Valedictorian of his class., so he’s very smart guy, and to see the path that he’s taken and the success he’s had has been really neat.

Johnson will be playing in the Superbowl this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

