Nacogdoches City Council approves grant application to replace aging waterline

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council plans to apply for a grant to fund a project that includes replacing an aging water line.

This application is for a community development block grant. The public works director for the city, Steve Bartlett, said they believe this project will score high for the grant.

If the city is approved for this grant, it would pay to replace the aging waterline on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. This replacement would include the entire line from East Main Street to Shawnee Street.

The project will cost roughly $676,000.

“We’ll put in an eight-inch waterline there,” Bartlett said. “That thing has been failing and having problems, so this will certainly help the community have more solid water service most of the time.”

Bartlett said the city probably won’t hear back about the status of the grant application until the end of the year. From start to finish, this project would take two years for the line to be fully installed.

