Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Nacogdoches City Council approves grant application to replace aging waterline

The replacement would be on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard.
The replacement would be on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard.(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council plans to apply for a grant to fund a project that includes replacing an aging water line.

This application is for a community development block grant. The public works director for the city, Steve Bartlett, said they believe this project will score high for the grant.

If the city is approved for this grant, it would pay to replace the aging waterline on Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard. This replacement would include the entire line from East Main Street to Shawnee Street.

The project will cost roughly $676,000.

“We’ll put in an eight-inch waterline there,” Bartlett said. “That thing has been failing and having problems, so this will certainly help the community have more solid water service most of the time.”

Bartlett said the city probably won’t hear back about the status of the grant application until the end of the year. From start to finish, this project would take two years for the line to be fully installed.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

Latest News

Gregory Newson's Gregg County Jail mugshot.
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria...
Boil water notice lifted for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply customers
Carlos Caporali Manuel
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned self in
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size