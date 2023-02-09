East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and some patchy fog developing across the area. Once the fog is gone, we’ll see nothing but sunshine for the rest of the day with a light breeze. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Overnight, clouds increase again. Another cold front arrives tomorrow with a slight chance for a sprinkle or an isolated shower. Mainly, the front will just bring clouds and blustery northwest winds along with a chilly end to the week. Temperatures on Friday won’t make it out of the 40s. Mostly sunny and nice this weekend. Saturday will be cool with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will warm to near average around 60 degrees. More rain is back in the forecast next week.

