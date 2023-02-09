Mississippi inmate wanted for murder found dead in Sulphur Springs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A prison escapee from Mississippi was found dead inside a park restroom in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Traverro McElroy, of Jackson, MS, was found dead in a restroom at Pacific Park around 1:12 p.m. Tuesday. McElroy did not have any identification on his person at the time and was not identified until a medical examiner in Dallas identified him via fingerprints.

McElroy had recently escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Jackson, MS where he was held on a murder charge.

The police department said a cause of death is pending but no foul play is currently suspected.

