Mississippi inmate wanted for murder found dead in Sulphur Springs
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A prison escapee from Mississippi was found dead inside a park restroom in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.
According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Traverro McElroy, of Jackson, MS, was found dead in a restroom at Pacific Park around 1:12 p.m. Tuesday. McElroy did not have any identification on his person at the time and was not identified until a medical examiner in Dallas identified him via fingerprints.
McElroy had recently escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center in Jackson, MS where he was held on a murder charge.
The police department said a cause of death is pending but no foul play is currently suspected.
