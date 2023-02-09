Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock man pleads guilty in fatal 2018 Easter Sunday crash

Douglas Sowell, 27
Douglas Sowell, 27(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man involved in a deadly crash on Easter Sunday in 2018 has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Lubbock police received several calls about a serious crash on 19th Street and Vicksburg Avenue the morning of April 1, 2018. Upon arrival, officers found two pickups had crashed in the intersection.

One of the drivers, 80-year-old Jack Rudolph Wages, died in the crash. The other driver, then-22-year-old Douglas Dean Sowell, was taken to UMC with serious injuries, but was later released after treatment. He was arrested later that month on other charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man involved in deadly Easter crash arrested on warrant for stolen vehicle, stolen firearm

Sowell has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony. Sowell has been sentenced to two years in a state jail. He has already served his sentence, starting on July 19, 2019.

He is currently serving time for charges unrelated to this incident.

