Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas women’s shelter that had often struggled with financial difficulty gets a huge surprise from a benefactor.

The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has for two decades helped women in crisis suffering drug abuse, alcohol abuse or domestic abuse to regain their lives.

Over the years, the shelter has run into financial difficulty several times, from paying the bills to day-to-day needs of foods and essentials. Funding has always been a struggle.

Today, they were visited by representatives of Alliance Auto Auction, who presented a check in the amount of $26,112 to the shelter director, Helen Johnson.

The group explains why they made the donation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.