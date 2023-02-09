Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation

Representatives of Alliance Auto Auction explain why they made the donation.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas women’s shelter that had often struggled with financial difficulty gets a huge surprise from a benefactor.

The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has for two decades helped women in crisis suffering drug abuse, alcohol abuse or domestic abuse to regain their lives.

Over the years, the shelter has run into financial difficulty several times, from paying the bills to day-to-day needs of foods and essentials. Funding has always been a struggle.

Today, they were visited by representatives of Alliance Auto Auction, who presented a check in the amount of $26,112 to the shelter director, Helen Johnson.

The group explains why they made the donation.

