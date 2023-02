LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Director of Child Nutrition Phyllis Dozier and District Gardens and Farm to Table Coordinator James Beasley about their new greenhouse behind the LISD administration offices.

KLTV's Jamey Boyum gives a behind-the-scenes look at Longview ISD's new greenhouse.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.