Gun Barrel City investigating unintentional late-night emergency alert siren activation

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City says it is investigating after emergency sirens went off unexpectedly Wednesday night.

According to a post on the Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page, the city’s civil defense siren system was activated unintentionally around 10:42 p.m.

There was no emergency, the fire department said.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and concern this caused our citizens,” the post stated.

Earlier in the week, Gun Barrel City had announced they would be testing their siren system throughout the day on Wednesday. Though, the nighttime test was apparently not part of that plan.

