Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Increasing Clouds overnight. More clouds, Wind, and Cooler Temps on Friday.
Increasing Clouds Overnight tonight. More clouds, more wind, and cooler temps on Friday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies and very mild temperatures through this evening. A slow-moving cold front will move through the entire area by early tomorrow morning, bringing with it some clouds and wind as well as more clouds over ETX during the day on Friday. Temperatures should be in the 40s all day long with lower 40s for lows and upper 40s for highs. NW wind at 15-25 mph and a few higher gusts expected. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday with fairly chilly mornings and mild afternoons. The coldest morning is now expected to be on Sunday...near 30°. WE warm nicely into Monday with a very slight chance for rain late on Monday, then very good chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday (St. Valentine’s Day). Very windy conditions are expected as well out of the SE early, then shifting more out of the SW behind the Pacific Front. Near one inch of rain is possible. Partly Cloudy and very mild on Wednesday with a few showers late in the day, then more rain possible on Thursday as another cold front passes through ETX. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Carlos Caporali
Person of interest in Joaquin homicide taken into custody in Tyler
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

Latest News

Increasing Clouds overnight tonight. More clouds, wind, and cooler temps on Fri.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-9-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-9-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-9-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-9-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-9-23