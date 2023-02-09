East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies and very mild temperatures through this evening. A slow-moving cold front will move through the entire area by early tomorrow morning, bringing with it some clouds and wind as well as more clouds over ETX during the day on Friday. Temperatures should be in the 40s all day long with lower 40s for lows and upper 40s for highs. NW wind at 15-25 mph and a few higher gusts expected. Partly Cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday with fairly chilly mornings and mild afternoons. The coldest morning is now expected to be on Sunday...near 30°. WE warm nicely into Monday with a very slight chance for rain late on Monday, then very good chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday (St. Valentine’s Day). Very windy conditions are expected as well out of the SE early, then shifting more out of the SW behind the Pacific Front. Near one inch of rain is possible. Partly Cloudy and very mild on Wednesday with a few showers late in the day, then more rain possible on Thursday as another cold front passes through ETX. Have a wonderful day.

