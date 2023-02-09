Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cocaine, marijuana, prescription drugs seized during Longview traffic stop

Torvoris McKinley
Torvoris McKinley(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man they say had multiple illegal drugs in his possession during a traffic stop.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle they say had expired registration. The report said that multiple illegal drugs were observed in the vehicle, as well as a pistol next to the driver’s seat.

Items seized by the department include 1.08 kilograms of cocaine, 36.5 grams of crack cocaine, nearly 50 ounces of marijuana and “numerous” prescription drugs and THC edibles.

The driver of the vehicle, Tovoris McKinley, 38, of Longview, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.

