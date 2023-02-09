Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice lifted for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply customers

Filling glass of water from stainless steel kitchen faucet. Drinking water concept. Austria pure water from mountains.(Envato Elements)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Tatum residents serviced by Shan-D Water Supply are no longer advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption.

Shan-D Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water they distribute, and boiling is no longer required as of Thursday, Feb. 9.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ron Martin at Shan-D Water Supply at 903-431-4811.

