Authorities seek 6-year doping ban for Texas Tech NCAA sprint champion

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Authorities are seeking a six-year ban against four-time NCAA champion Divine Oduduru of Nigeria, whose alleged cheating was uncovered in the first case brought by U.S. authorities under a law designed to combat doping schemes across the globe.

The unit that oversees anti-doping in global track announced the 26-year-old sprinter, who ran for Texas Tech, has been provisionally suspended.

The unit said Oduduru was labeled “Athlete 2″ in a complaint against naturopathic therapist Eric Lira, who is alleged to have supplied performance-enhancing drugs to athletes before the Summer Olympics in 2021.

“Athlete 1″ has been identified as Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, who is serving an 11-year ban.

