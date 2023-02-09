Athens man dead after being struck by semi-truck in Parker County
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision that left an Athens man dead.
According to a DPS preliminary report, Douglas Linneberger, 58, of Yantis, was driving down I-20 just east of Weatherford when the victim, now identified as Mark Housewright, 21, of Athens, reportedly attempted to run across the highway. Housewright was struck by Linneberger and his semi-truck.
The investigation is still ongoing and no further details were made available.
