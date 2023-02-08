Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Wednesday’s Weather: Rain, falling temperatures today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the day today.  There will be a wide range of temperatures from north to south across East Texas as a cold front moves through.  Temperatures will be warmer this morning, falling into the 50s by this afternoon.  Rain continues this afternoon, but tapers off this evening with clearing skies overnight.  Thursday will start off cold, with temperatures in the 30s, but with lots of sunshine, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by afternoon.  Another cold front arrives Friday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two and a chilly afternoon with blustery north winds.  Mostly sunny skies and a slow warming trend are in the forecast for this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton (left) and Jerome Anthony Milton
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Body found at construction site in Tyler

Latest News

five starters honored at tuesday's game
Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup
A pothole sitting in waiting for an innocent victim to drive over it.
TxDOT still fixing potholes, clearing tree limbs from East Texas roadways
Nacogdoches city council working to invigorate downtown development
Nacogdoches City Council working to invigorate downtown development
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade