WebXtra: Tyler Council approves contract to repair aging stormwater infrastructure

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve a $1 million contract with Insituform Technologies, LLC, to repair stormwater infrastructure at five locations.

The aging storm sewer pipes have developed structural issues that have allowed soil to enter, creating sinkholes in paves street and unpaved areas. The method in which the repairs will be made is called CIPP rehabilitation. The process fully protects and strengthens pipes damaged by leaks, crack, intruding roots, and rust. This method also increases the lifespan of stormwater lines by up to 100 years.

“This is the same process that has already been used on storm sewer pipes and extensively on sanitary sewer mains,” said Environmental Engineer Paul Neuhaus. “The process doesn’t require digging. A new lining is pushed inside an existing stormwater pipe, creating a new surface and restoring it to near new condition.” said Neuhaus.

Repair locations include:

3331 McMillan Dr. to Dinah Lane

North Bonner Avenue underpass

North Bois D’Arc Avenue from West Summerkamp Street to the creek

6205 Sutherland Dr. to the creek

Brookview Court

Constructions is scheduled to begin at the end of March 2023, and completion is planned for August 2023. The project is being funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program.

