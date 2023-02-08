Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

WebXtra: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two years removed from the height of the pandemic, an East Texas law enforcement agency still finds itself struggling to fill empty positions.

Two years ago the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office had 45 positions open, today they still have 43 positions that have not been filled.

Now the department has to be creative about how they schedule and utilize the remaining staff, particularly due to state jail standards.

According to Chief Deputy Craig Harrington, competition with an open market and salaries have been the biggest obstacles in getting applicants.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton (left) and Jerome Anthony Milton
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
The audit was initiated by Grassroots America: We The People and Texas Voter Verification
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County

Latest News

Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
New Diana ISD Superintendent Carl Key speaks about their proposed 4 day school week. The school...
New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week
Chief Deputy Craig Harrington
WebXtra: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F