WebXtra: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two years removed from the height of the pandemic, an East Texas law enforcement agency still finds itself struggling to fill empty positions.

Two years ago the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office had 45 positions open, today they still have 43 positions that have not been filled.

Now the department has to be creative about how they schedule and utilize the remaining staff, particularly due to state jail standards.

According to Chief Deputy Craig Harrington, competition with an open market and salaries have been the biggest obstacles in getting applicants.

