Tyler police release name of Mims Street shooting victim

Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a Tyler man who was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home Monday afternoon.

On Monday at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims Street where a homicide had been reported. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead inside the home; they had been shot. No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Police are still investigating the death, and ask that if anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000, or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833 to remain anonymous.

