Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in

Hawaii authorities say burglars broke into a car dealership and took several cars and multiple keys. (Source: KHNL)
By Mahealani Richardson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say burglars broke into a car dealership this week and took several cars and multiple keys.

KHNL reports the Excellent Motor Group dealership was broken into on Monday night.

Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of the used car dealership, said they believe the break-in happened around midnight and they are worried whoever did it could steal more cars.

The thieves reportedly smashed through an office door. ransacked the business, stole five vehicles and took multiple folders which contained more than 100 keys.

“My guys said somebody went inside and broke the office door and took all the keys,” Ron Zhang said.

According to the car dealership, a Ford F-150, an Acura TLX, a Nissan Frontier, a Mercedes-Benz, and another Ford truck were stolen.

“We lost a lot of money. We cannot keep going with our business,” Maggie Zhang said. “It’s like a broken heart.”

The Zhangs said their car lot will be closed for at least a week as about a third of their inventory now has stolen keys.

The couple said they’ll be sleeping at the dealership to prevent more cars from getting ripped off.

According to police, the incident is considered a second-degree robbery but no immediate arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton (left) and Jerome Anthony Milton
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
The audit was initiated by Grassroots America: We The People and Texas Voter Verification
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County

Latest News

Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
Chick-Fil-A confirms they’re moving Broadway location
FAA and 4-H members from across East Texas began showing their best animals today in hopes of...
Smith County Youth Expo starts three day event today, FFA and 4-H students show animals
President Biden and Vice President Harris are visiting swing states after the State of the...
Biden visits key battleground after State of Union
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas...
Man who fatally shot 3 Texas teens in 1998 faces execution