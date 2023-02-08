Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Reps. Ashby, Harris get committee chair assignments

Trent Ashby and Cody Harris
Trent Ashby and Cody Harris(Texas House of Representatives)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Two state representatives who cover parts of East Texas have received committee chair assignments for the 88th session of the Texas Legislature.

Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) will chair the Culture, Recreation and Tourism Committee and Cody Harris (R-Palestine) will chair the Local and Consent Calendars Committee.

Speaker Dade Phelan determined the committee assignments.

Ashby will also return to the Transportation Committee.

Harris has also been appointed to the House Administration Committee and Public Education Committee.

Keith Bell (R-Athens) has been appointed to Committees on Environmental Regulation, Land & Resource Management and Local & Consent Calendars.

Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) has been appointed to Committees on Higher Education and International Relations & Economic Development.

Jay Dean (R-Longview) has been appointed to return to the Committee on Environmental Regulation. He will also serve on the Committee of State Affairs.

Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant) has been appointed to return to the Committees on Calendars. He will also serve on Committees on Public Education and Ways & Means.

Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) has been appointed to Committees on Licensing & Administrative Procedures and Public Education.

Bryan Slaton (R-Greenville) has been appointed to Committees on County Affairs and Defense & Veterans’ Affairs.

