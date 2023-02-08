Paris murder suspect turns himself in

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The man wanted in a weekend murder in Paris has turned himself in to authorities.

Paris Police said Wednesday morning Dykalen Donnell Douglas, 18, was taken into custody at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas is accused of shooting and killing Hireal Shawn Rios, 31, in Paris Friday in the 1300 block of W Cherry St on Friday just before 2 p.m.

According to a press release, witnesses told police a black man retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and shot the victim in the face after a physical altercation.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Rios was transported to PRMC-ER and pronounced dead.

DYKALEN DONNELL DOUGLAS - Murder Suspect Has Turned Himself In At The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Thank You for Your Assistance In This Important Matter. Posted by Paris Police Department - Texas USA on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

