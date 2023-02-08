Paris murder suspect turns himself in at Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for the murder of another man on February 3 turned himself in to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.
The Paris Police Department acquired a murder warrant for Dykalen Donnell Douglas, 18, this past Monday for the deadly shooting of Hirael Shawn Rios on February 3. A wanted poster was made public in an effort to expand the search for Douglas who at the time was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup and was considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Paris Police Department thanks the public for their assistance in locating Douglas.
