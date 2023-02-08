Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Few Isolated T’Storms Through Wed PM. Sunny and Mild on Thursday.
Showers and isolated t'storms through early PM on Wed, then tapering off. A Sunny and Mild Thursday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and scattered showers/t’showers through this evening, then a few isolated thundershowers are possible over the NW sections of East Texas. The showers/thunderstorms then spread over most of East Texas in the morning, beginning to taper off during the very late morning/early afternoon hours. The Disruptive Weather Outlook remains HIGH on Wed. This weather set-up just doesn’t look like a First Alert Weather Day, as most of the stronger storms should be in Louisiana. Rain ends all areas by sunset on Wednesday. Rainfall totals should generally be from .50″ to 1.50″ on Wednesday, with some lower, especially over southern locations, and higher over NW sections of ETX, then more rain likely on Monday and Tuesday nearing 1.00″ again. Lots of sunshine on Thursday, Mostly Cloudy and a bit chilly on Friday with a low temperature at or slightly below 30° on Saturday morning. More sunshine on Saturday with a mild afternoon. Partly Cloudy skies on Sunday with a very slim chance for a light shower or two, then cloudy with a 40-50% chance of showers and then even higher on Tuesday (St. Valentine’s Day), so we will need to have indoor plans on SVD and umbrellas at the ready. We will hope for changes.

