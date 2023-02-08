Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Orr Elementary students celebrate ‘A Moment in Black History’

Kindergarteners up to fifth graders sang, dance, and learned some of the struggles that historical black figures had to overcome.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With February being Black history month, Orr Elementary students in Tyler celebrated with a program called ‘A Moment in Black History’.

Kindergarteners through fifth graders sang, dance, and learned some of the struggles that historical black figures had to overcome.

Guest speaker Larry Wade Sr. spoke about Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, Booker T. Washington, and the impact that they made upon history.

“Blacks have made great contributions ever since the beginning of time even in America after coming over here as enslaved people from Africa,” said Wade.

Wade says that all races should have a sense of pride in what we have helped to contribute to the world.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity representatives were also present and danced to entertain kids.

Tyler High’s Jazz band selection was a part of the black history celebration as well.

“It’s important to me because the black people, we used to be slaves back in the day, and it’s just happy to me that we get our own month to celebrate black history in our culture,” said Meladi Boozer, a student at Orr Elementary.

“I’m a big proponent of Black history celebrations and women’s history celebrations and Hispanic history heritage celebrations and so I am the organizer and then also I have teachers that are just amazing that support and help by grade level I love it this is a tradition that we are going to continue,” said Lauren Smith, the principal of Orr Elementary.

Smith says this is the first time they have had a Black History Month program like this in several years and that they plan to continue it.

