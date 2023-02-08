Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New Diana school board weighs 4-day school week

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW DIANA, Texas (KLTV) - “It’s probably no surprise it’s been on the new quite a bit lately.” said New Diana Superintendent Carl Key

However Key says that New Diana has been researching the 4-day work week since last summer, long before the topic’s recent surge in popularity.

“We were talking about it well before then and surveying and getting input, researching, visiting other districts. All those things that you try to do before making a monumental shift or change in what has always been what you’re used to.” said Key.

One of the most common concerns when discussing a 4-day week is what the students will do on the day they aren’t at school, as this can also be an inconvenience to parents.

“Daycare has been one of the concerns that has come up and we’ve said as a district we will provide services as needed.”

Key says that in regards of feedback about the proposal they’ve heard opinions from both sides.

“So we’ve heard some vocal opposition but we’ve also heard some very positive and particularly from our staff.”

The school board will vote whether to change to a 4-day week or keep the current 5-day model on Monday Feb. 13. If approved the change will go into effect next year.

