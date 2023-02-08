Lufkin Parks and Rec hosting Val-O-Grams event for local seniors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin Parks and Recreation department is teaming up with Hospice in the Pines to put on an event called Val-O-Grams. Community members, schools, and daycares in the area are encouraged to create Val-O-Grams or love notes and send them to the city. They then will be delivered to Hospice in the Pines residents on Valentine’s Day.

Rudy Flores Deputy Director of Recreation for the City of Lufkin says it is a way to get all the people in the community involved.

“We wanted to make sure that every time that we engaged the community that we were reaching different demographics of people. Different demographics that were engaging as in enjoying the event and actually taking part in the event,” Flores said.

Val-O-Grams can be purchased from the store or homemade by the sender. Demetress Harrell, CEO of Hospice in the Pines, says it’s a heartfelt way to make a positive impact on others.

“This is an opportunity to make a difference in the life of someone else. Someone that you maybe never met, someone that you don’t know, but you’re going to touch them with just your sentences, just your words,” Harrell said.

Jessica Baker, Community Liaison for Hospice in the Pines, says this is especially important for their residents who do not get a lot of visitors.

“Sometimes they feel forgotten, and so this is just a reminder that they are still important, still valuable, and that we’re thinking about them,” Baker said.

Flores says it also means a lot to the city.

“In large part, it means a lot us that were able to think about our senior citizens in the community, so we want to make sure that everyone in the community of Lufkin feels seen,“ Flores said.

The deadline to send Val-O-Grams is Monday, February 13.

