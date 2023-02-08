Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jupiter now has the most moons in the solar system

Jupiter now has the highest number of moons in the solar system, according to astronomers.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) – Scientists say Jupiter has some new bragging rights in our solar system besides being the largest planet.

According to astronomers, it also has the most moons after they recently discovered more than 12 orbiting around the planet.

This new discovery brings the total number of confirmed moons around Jupiter to 92.

Astronomers used a high-powered telescope in Hawaii to discover the moons about 20 months ago.

A second telescope in Chile captured similar images last August, and follow-up observations confirmed the new discovery.

Saturn has the second-highest number of moons in the solar system with 83, while Uranus and Neptune take third and fourth place with 27 and 14 respectively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

