Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.(Honda)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton (left) and Jerome Anthony Milton
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
The audit was initiated by Grassroots America: We The People and Texas Voter Verification
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County

Latest News

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Joaquin
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting
A U.S. Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana is seen on Feb. 7,...
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon
Paul Neuhaus
WebXtra: Tyler Council approves contract to repair aging stormwater infrastructure