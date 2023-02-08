Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday:

“Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels.

In fact, Texas has seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States. Texas also announced an effort last year to educate the public on the dangers of this horrific drug through our One Pill Kills campaign.

Americans deserve decisive action from our federal government to stem the tide of this deadly drug entering our country, but in order to truly solve the fentanyl crisis, President Biden needs to do what Texas has been trying to do in his absence – secure our southern border.

Once again, President Biden proved that Texas leads, and Washington follows.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

