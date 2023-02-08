Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Rev. Jerome Rocky Milton (left) and Jerome Anthony Milton
Tyler pastor ordered to pay $70K in restitution for theft charges
This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been...
Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again
Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home.
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
The audit was initiated by Grassroots America: We The People and Texas Voter Verification
Audit finds 584 absentee ballots were not recorded in 2020 election in Smith County

Latest News

Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sexual abuse case
If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes